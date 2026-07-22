Animal Control investigation leads to mass bird rescue at BARCS

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) has taken in hundreds of birds from Baltimore City Animal Control following an investigation.

Officials with BARCS say 322 birds arrived on Wednesday after they were determined to be "not being properly cared for."

This follows 47 birds that came from the same location last week.

Many of the birds arrived in poor condition, according to BARCS, and required specialized treatment beyond their initial intake.

With the rapid intake of so many birds, BARCS had to transform its training room into a temporary medical triage space, creating an "all hands on deck" operation to examine and care for each bird.

"We are incredibly grateful to the veterinary teams from the National Aquarium and the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, who generously joined our staff to help provide the expert care these birds needed. Their support made an enormous difference," BARCS said.

"Emergencies like this are a reminder that no two days at BARCS are ever the same. Whether it's one animal or hundreds, our team is always ready to say yes when animals need us most."

BARCS also thanked many of its rescue partners, whom they have chosen not to identify for safety reasons.

If you'd like to help BARCS care for the birds and the thousands of animals that come through each year, click here.