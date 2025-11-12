All about that Baltimore: Meghan Trainor returns to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Bet she made you look! Meghan Trainor is going to be all about that bass at CFG Bank Arena in July.

On Wednesday, the pop star announced she is bringing her "The Get In Girl Tour" to Baltimore and releasing her seventh album, "Toy with Me," in April.

Her concert in Baltimore is scheduled for July 20, 2026, exactly one year after her last performance in the city.

Icona Pop will open for her, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on ending suicide in the LGBTQ+ youth community.

American Express is offering Amex Presale Tickets for select shows in North America on November 18 at 10 a.m.

Meghan Trainor's Artist presale is November 19 at 10 a.m. but you need to sign up by November 17 at 1 a.m. to be eligible.

General ticket sales are on November 21 at 10 a.m.

THE GET IN GIRL TOUR

With Icona Pop



