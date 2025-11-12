All about that Baltimore: Meghan Trainor returns to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Bet she made you look! Meghan Trainor is going to be all about that bass at CFG Bank Arena in July.
On Wednesday, the pop star announced she is bringing her "The Get In Girl Tour" to Baltimore and releasing her seventh album, "Toy with Me," in April.
Her concert in Baltimore is scheduled for July 20, 2026, exactly one year after her last performance in the city.
Icona Pop will open for her, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on ending suicide in the LGBTQ+ youth community.
American Express is offering Amex Presale Tickets for select shows in North America on November 18 at 10 a.m.
Meghan Trainor's Artist presale is November 19 at 10 a.m. but you need to sign up by November 17 at 1 a.m. to be eligible.
General ticket sales are on November 21 at 10 a.m.
THE GET IN GIRL TOUR
With Icona Pop
- Fri, Jun 12 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sat, Jun 13 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
- Tue, Jun 16 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre
- Thu, Jun 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sat, Jun 20 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
- Mon, Jun 22 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater
- Wed, Jun 24 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Fri, Jun 26 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia each
- Sat, Jun 27 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue, Jun 30 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Thu, Jul 2 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Sat, Jul 4 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sun, Jul 5 — Hershey, PA — Giant Center
- Fri, Jul 10 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Sat, Jul 11 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Mon, Jul 13 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena
- Wed, Jul 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Fri, Jul 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Sat, Jul 18 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Mon, Jul 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Wed, Jul 22 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
- Fri, Jul 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Sat, Jul 25 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena
- Tue, Jul 28 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Thu, Jul 30 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
- Sat, Aug 1 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Mon, Aug 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
- Wed, Aug 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri, Aug 7 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Sat, Aug 8 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
- Tue, Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
- Thu, Aug 13 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
- Sat, Aug 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum