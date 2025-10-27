Agreement made to keep Baltimore World Trade Center's Observation Deck open to the public

BALTIMORE — A sad story ends happily for one of Baltimore's most visited tourist attractions.

On Monday, it was announced the World Trade Center's Observation Deck will remain open to the public.

Create Baltimore, formerly known as Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), said they've agreed in principle with the state to continue operations, after initially deciding to close in January.

Plans are to launch a fundraiser that will update and digitize exhibits and kiosks, making for a more educational experience when hosting field trips, receptions, picnics, and delegation visits.

Over the years Top of the World, as it's known, has been home to Gallery in the Sky, the Peak Artist Series, and 9/11 Memorial of Maryland.

On a nice day it's said the eye can see up to 30 miles out from the observation tower, which sits on the World Trade Center's 27th floor.