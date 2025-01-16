Baltimore World Trade Center's 27th floor observation deck to close in May

BALTIMORE — When you look at Baltimore's skyline, many notice the World Trade Center.

One of Charm City's most visited tourist attractions is the Top of the World Observation Deck, located on the 27th floor.

On a nice day, it's said the eye can see up to 30 miles out.

Offering a stunning 360-degree view, Top of the World has hosted events of all kinds, including school field trips, receptions, picnics, and delegation visits.

Unfortunately, come May 2025, Top of the world will no longer be open to the public as an observation deck.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced the sad news Thursday morning.

Over the years Top of the World has also been home to Gallery in the Sky, the Peak Artist Series, and 9/11 Memorial of Maryland.

The exhibit features artifacts from the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and Flight 93 National Memorial, honoring lives of Marylanders lost that day.

BOPA plans to host a number of pop-up events and special discounts as operations wind down.

A reason for the closure was not released.