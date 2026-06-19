BALTIMORE — One of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast is in full swing — and it will continue all weekend long.

AFRAM is celebrating its 50th year with three days of performances at Druid Hill Park.

This year’s event features an expanded Kids Zone, along with multiple local artists and business owners set up throughout the park.

Baltimore's AFRAM turns 50 — Here's what to expect: AFRAM marks 50 Years with star-studded weekend at Druid Hill Park

“My family comes every year. We love the opportunity to jam with our community. We think it’s so important to respect and support the vendors,” said Yvonne Peters Washington.

AFRAM runs until 9 p.m. tonight, and from noon to 9 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Headliners include Baltimore native Mario, who will perform tonight. On Saturday, Chlöe Bailey will take the stage, followed by Charlie Wilson and Dru Hill on Sunday.