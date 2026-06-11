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After weighing just 1 pound 8 ounces at birth, Alex Reynoso celebrates with the team that saved his life

NICU warrior Alexander Reynoso celebrates 8th birthday with Saint Agnes care
Lenny Rice
NICU warrior Alexander Reynoso celebrates 8th birthday with Saint Agnes care
NICU warrior Alexander Reynoso celebrates 8th birthday with Saint Agnes care
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BALTIMORE — Eight years after weighing just one pound, eight ounces at birth, a young boy is celebrating a milestone with the care team that saved his life.

NICU warrior Alexander Reynoso celebrates 8th birthday with Saint Agnes care

NICU warrior Alexander Reynoso celebrates 8th birthday with Saint Agnes care

Alexander Reynoso was born nearly four months premature and spent months in the NICU at Saint Agnes Hospital.

Today, doctors, nurses, and family members gathered to celebrate his eighth birthday and present him with a NICU warrior award.

Alexander now loves swimming, chess, and soccer, and his family hopes his story inspires other NICU families.

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