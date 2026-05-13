68-year-old woman wounded in the crossfire at Northwest Baltimore liquor store

BALTIMORE — A 68-year-old woman was wounded in the crossfire at a Northwest Baltimore liquor store.

Police recently arrested Ceante Okeshi-Emoni Jordan, 28, and charged him with attempted murder.

Charging documents allege on April 30 Jordan shot at a man inside 4 Gs Liquor on Liberty Heights Avenue.

Instead, the bullet hit and injured a woman who happened to be inside the store.

Jordan fled the scene leaving her lying there on the floor. Fortunately she survived.

With the help of store surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify Jordan as the shooter.

Court records show Jordan with an extensive criminal history including past drug and handgun convictions, for which he only served a few months behind bars thanks to judges suspending the majority of his sentences.

BPD Ceante Jordan

Jordan now finds himself held without bail. He's next due in court on June 3.