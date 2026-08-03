34-year-old arrested in deadly stabbing of teen in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police say a 34-year-old woman is in custody in connection with the deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old in Southwest Baltimore.

Dasianne Richardson was arrested Saturday after detectives obtained an apprehension warrant.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Baltimore Street at 8:02 p.m. on July 25 for reports of a serious stabbing.

Emergency personnel found the victim, Brielle Handy, suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

She was transported to Shock Trauma, where she later succumbed to her injury.

According to charging documents, Handy was with a friend when she became involved in a physical fight with multiple people in an alley on West Baltimore Street.

During the fight, Handy was stabbed in the neck and killed, allegedly by Richardson, who was identified by witnesses, charging documents state.

Witnesses say they saw Richardson pull a knife from her shirt and stab Handy, then place the weapon back in her shirt and leave the scene on foot after the incident.

Richardson was also positively identified from a photograph, according to charging documents.

She is currently held at Central Booking and is charged with first-degree murder.