32 Harlem Lacrosse seniors make college announcements in program's largest graduating class

BALTIMORE — Taking the next step in their education.

On Wednesday, 32 graduating seniors made their college announcements.

Families, coaches, and mentors were in attendance to cheer on the Harlem lacrosse players in their future endeavors.

Harlem Lacrosse gives students who may not have the resources the opportunity to play the sport.

Graduate Symphony James will be heading to UMBC in the fall. She plans to major in biology and play lacrosse.

She credits her coaches for guiding her.

Some students are staying local while others will be attending out-of-state universities.

This year is the program's largest graduating class.