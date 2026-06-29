3 Federal Hill residents sue BGE, claiming unlawful arrest during protest 3 years ago

BALTIMORE — Three Federal Hill residents are suing BGE.

They claim they were unlawfully arrested while protesting the company three years ago.

The three spent 20 hours in a Baltimore City detention center after protesting the utility's addition of external gas regulators in their neighborhood.

Their lawyer says the company bullied its way past the law to have these women arrested.

"These were not folks who were refusing to pay their bills," says former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah.

"These were not folks who were delinquent on their monthly payments. These were folks who didn't want dangerous external regulators installed with the aid of boreholes through their historic marble in their beautiful homes here in Federal Hill and all across the city."

That lawyer adds the lawsuit is to hold the company accountable and support those who were arrested.