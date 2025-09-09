26-year-old man gunned down in West Baltimore, no suspect in custody

BALTIMORE — An investigation continues in West Baltimore Tuesday night after a man was shot and killed.

Police released an alert to the community about a shooting incident and barricade in the 1000 block of North Arlington Avenue.

It was later learned that the victim, a 26-year-old, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He later died at a local hospital.

Baltimore Police told WMAR-2 News that the barricade on North Arlington remains ongoing and that no suspect is in custody at this time.

Officers will remain on the scene until the investigation is concluded, per police.

Live from scene of shooting, barricade in West Baltimore WMAR-2 News live from shooting, barricade situation in West Baltimore

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*