2 foxes test positive for rabies in Roland Park; residents urged to check pets and contact health department

BALTIMORE — Two foxes have tested positive for rabies in Roland Park on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

Authorities say one of the foxes has had direct contact with people. The second is believed to have had no human contact.

Both animals were picked up around Stoney Run Park, at the intersection of Overhill Road and Meadow Lane and near the 4400 block of Linkwood Road, respectively.

The health department says, through investigation, the fox which was picked up on Linkwood Road was the one which had human exposure.

Officials are asking anyone who has handled a fox in Roland Park or believes their animal may have come into contact with a fox to call the Baltimore City Health Department at 410-396-4436 during normal business hours or call the Baltimore City Operator at 410-396-3100 after business hours or on weekends.

Animal Control believes there may be up to 5 additional foxes in the area that are all part of the same fox den.

“We take any rabies exposure seriously,” said Dr Michelle Taylor, health commissioner for the Baltimore City Health Department.

“If you have any information about the foxes in the area or believe you may have had contact with a fox, please contact the Baltimore City Health Department.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department has recommended that residents living near Stoney Run Park should check their pets for any potential animal bites, and if they have suspicious wounds, they should immediately be checked by a veterinarian. Please ensure pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Rabies can be fatal if left untreated.

This evening, officers from the Health Department canvassed the area where they captured the foxes.