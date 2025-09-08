$1B Sparrows Point port project could bring thousands of jobs back to Baltimore

The old Bethlehem Steel site could be bringing thousands of jobs back to Baltimore.

This economic boom can happen if the Sparrows Point Container Terminal Project (SPCT) is approved.

The Trump administration holds the keys, as federal officials were touring the site Monday.

The review comes as a result of the SPCT being under the FAST-41 program, which is a federal program aimed at speeding up reviews of big infrastructure projects.

The project itself is a $1 billion redevelopment project that spans 330 acres in Sparrows Point.

168 of these acres will hold a new container terminal and intermodal yard.

Authorities believe this project will not only bring thousands of jobs to the Baltimore area but will also transform the port of Baltimore, taking it from a regional to a national hub, covering all of the east coast through the Midwest.