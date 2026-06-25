17-year-old headlines crew of eight in deadly Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE — City officials announced charges against five juveniles and three adults, including a 17-year-old who faces charges in 23 separate cases in connection to a violent crime spree across Baltimore.

Their charges include first-degree murder, carjacking, robbery with a deadly weapon and more.

Members of this crew were allegedly responsible for numerous carjackings around the city and even the murder of 38-year-old Jamal Ferguson.

The adults charged in this case are Dash Hayne, 22; Colekela Hamilton; 18, Mekhi Clark, 21.

Charging documents detail the same pattern for the crew during the incidents.

The suspects would be dressed in all black, wearing face masks and many of them were armed with weapons.

On April 23, a man was walking to his car in the Bolton Hill area when he was approached by a white sedan. Four people jumped out of the car, pointed handguns at him and demanded that he "kick it out," charging documents say.

A fifth suspect remained in the sedan behind the wheel.

The suspects took his keys while another took his iPhone and shattered it. Afterward, they got back in the sedan and drove away.

In the next 20 minutes, police would receive reports of two more incidents that were almost identical to the first one. Each incident was within a mile radius police say.

In one of the incidents, the victim reported hearing one of the suspects say "I will shoot you."

This pattern continued until May 7 when the crew approached Ferguson in the 4400 block of Fairview Avenue. Court documents allege that more than one suspect approached his car, opened his door and demanded that he get out of the car at gunpoint.

Ferguson tried to drive away as the suspects fired into the car, striking him multiple times.

A 17-year-old has been charged in 23 separate cases, including the first-degree murder of Ferguson, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder of another victim, as well as numerous assault and gun charges.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined these were not isolated incidents, but rather a large pattern of violent offenses.

Detectives identified 22 additional carjackings, robberies, or related incidents from April 23, 2026, through May 24, 2026, involving the same group of suspects.

The suspects were identified through surveillance footage, GPS tracking, cellphone location data and DNA testing.