14-year-old male shot in East Baltimore Thursday afternoon, listed as stable

BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old male was shot in East Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 3600 block of Noble Street.

The teen was taken to the hospital. He's listed as stable.

A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning.

Southeast District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Individuals with information are urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Alternatively, they may submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

