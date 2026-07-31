14 indicted in West Baltimore drug ring

BALTIMORE — 14 people were indicted in connection with a drug operation in West Baltimore.

A grand jury indicted the following:



Walter Epps, 41

Antoine Benjamin, 34

Luther Amos, 54

Wendell Boykins Jr., 37

Davon Brown, 30

Zy’quin Coleman, 24

Xavier Cooper, 20

Antonio Curtis, 41

Keith Fryson, 22

James Keene, 62

Antonio Mason, 33

Miayon Medley, 25

Gregory Alexander Partlow, 38

Darien Whitaker, 39

According to the indictment, the accused allegedly operated multiple "street shops" in open-air markets where they sold narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.

They primarily ran shops in the 1800 block of North Carey and Woodyear streets.

Epps allegedly served as overseer of one of the street shops. He and other members of the group coordinated drug sales, resupplied others with drugs and collected money from the sales.

Officials say members of this organization unknowingly sold drugs to undercover investigators. The investigators would order large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and/or crack cocaine.

After police executed search warrants, they seized seven firearms, more than 450 rounds of ammunition, large amounts of drugs, about $15,000 in cash and 32 phones.

If convicted, each member faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.