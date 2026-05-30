1 killed, 2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One person was killed and two were injured in separate overnight shootings around the city.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 6900 block of Harford Road for a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

Three hours later in South Baltimore, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Spellman Road.

Police say 21-year-old Tyriel Simms was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.