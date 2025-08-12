Work underway to make Fort Smallwood Road safer for pedestrians

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Crews are at work on Fort Smallwood Road in Anne Arundel County, all to improve pedestrian safety.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration started work on MD 173 (Fort Smallwood Road).

Fort Smallwood Road improvements

Work is being done on a .7 mile stretch from Duvall Highway to Kenton Road.

Courtesy: MDOT SHA

It's all designed to keep pedestrians safe.

Among the improvements:



5-foot-wide sidewalks to comply with ADA regulations

Reconstruction of traffic signals to include pedestrian signals, upgraded crosswalks, and video detection cameras

Reconstruction of an upgraded county waterline on the Southbound side of MD 173

Upgraded school zone beacons in each direction of MD 173 near Sunset Elementary, where the speed is 35 mph

The project is expected to be done by the fall of 2026, as long as the weather cooperates, and it comes at a cost of $6.8 million.