Woman faces murder charges after man was found shot to death in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police say an arrest had been made in connection with the murder of John Logan Thomas III.

Monet Felicia Thompson, 49, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing Thomas back in September 2024.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Georgetown Road after reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the area.

According to police, neighbors said they saw a female and male leave the area after the shots were fired, and a blue SUV was seen leaving the scene.

Officers arrived at the building and were initially unable to gain entry into the apartment, but quickly forced themselves in.

It was there they found Thomas dead on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Police say Thompson is already in custody in connection with a murder at the Safeway on Forest Drive, which also involved her counselor.

"Our commitment to keeping Annapolis safe is unwavering. Every arrest, every investigation, brings us closer to a community where all residents can live without fear. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the peace and security of our streets," said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson.