Weather-related death reported in Annapolis

WMAR Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A weather-related death was reported in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to police.

At 2:36 p.m., officers responded to a hiking trail near the tennis courts at Truxtun Park following reports of an unresponsive female.

According to police, the woman may have slipped due to icy conditions. Investigators believe she succumbed to exposure during the extreme cold temperatures.

Police say the victim is an adult woman.

No foul play is suspected, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

"This incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by severe winter weather and extreme cold. Please be careful out there and look out for one another. Anyone who encounters a person who may be in distress due to cold temperatures is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately," Annapolis Police said in a press release.

Annapolis Police reminded residents that those needing support during the severe cold can access a 24-hour warming center at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane. The center, operated through a partnership between the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Recreation and Parks, will remain open through at least Monday, February 2.

