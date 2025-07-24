Update: Police take in suspect, recover most of local band’s $40k of equipment in AA County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A local band has been reunited with most of their stolen musical equipment after a man was arrested in connection with the theft of approximately $40,000 worth of instruments and gear.

Anne Arundel County Police told WMAR-2 News they arrested 58-year-old Robert Graulich, who is facing charges related to burglary and theft over $25,000.

The band now has five of their seven stolen instruments, including a custom blue bass that holds special significance for bassist Danny Mays.

"It's always meant a lot to both of us. So I remember the devastating call I had to make to her to tell her it got stolen, and she was one of the first people I called when I found out we got it back," Mays said.

Last week in Linthicum, drummer Jason "Roobyn" Bryant discovered the break-in, with approximately $40,000 in instruments and equipment missing from their trailer.

"It's twofold, right? It feels tremendous to get the instruments back and the reason why we got them back is so tremendous. The work of the Anne Arundel County Police, everything that Channel 2 has done, everything everybody did online," Mays said.

The band received significant support on social media, with many users clicking 'share' to help locate the instruments.

Anne Arundel Northern District detectives investigated the case, and with assistance in the investigation from local businesses and the band members themselves, police executed a search warrant in Baltimore City alongside State Police on Thursday morning.

Police are still searching for two remaining guitars, a laptop, and investigating whether others may have been involved in the theft.

"Still an active case. We're asking the public: If you know where these two guitars are that are remaining or you're a business out there and say, 'hey, somebody sold this to me,' we certainly want to hear from you," said Justin Mulcahy, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The instruments still missing are pictured below:

Danny Mays As of Thursday, July 24, two of the band's instruments are still at large.

Danny Mays / Here's To The Night

Despite the theft, the band remained undeterred, performing two shows in two states last weekend with backup instruments, including a performance at LoonASea in Essex.

"[The instruments are] part of our family. That sounds cheesy, and a little odd, but that's true. These guitars have been in my life as long as they've been in their lives," said Bryant.

Anyone who spots the missing guitars is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8610.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.