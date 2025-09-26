Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two years later, police identify suspects in carjacking/kidnapping case

Carjacking suspects resized.png
Anne Arudel County Police Department
Posted

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — More than two years after a woman was carjacked, stuffed into the trunk of her own car, and tossed into Curtis Creek, police have identified the suspects in the case.


PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Welders save woman after she was carjacked, tossed into Curtis Creek
Anne Arundel County Police say that arrest warrants have been issued for 35-year-old Crystal Humphries of Halethorpe and 39-year-old David Jiles of Baltimore.

Detectives, however, haven't been able to locate the suspects and are asking for your help.

Each of the suspects is facing kidnapping and carjacking charges, while Jiles is additionally facing attempted first- and second-degree murder charges.

Carjacking suspect final.png

If you know their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

