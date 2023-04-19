Welders save woman after she was carjacked, tossed into Curtis Creek

BALTIMORE — Police say a woman was carjacked and kidnapped near Milton Ave in Glen Burnie.

Forced into the trunk of her own car, she was driven to a bridge over Curtis Creek and tossed into the river.

About three hours later, Jorge Gonzalez heard screams.

“I started to hear somebody yell for help so I tried to find where or who yelled," said Gonzalez.

He waited for his friend Ron to get to work and they began searching for the woman. For a while, it was quiet in the large shipyard.

“Then the girl started to yell again for help, ‘I am here help me please,'" said Gonzalez.

Eventually, they got to her lying on a barge in bad condition.

“She was in very bad condition. She was wet and shaky because she felt very very cold," said Gonzalez.

According to the owner of the tug boat rental shop, a storm came through around the time the woman would’ve been swimming in the water so his cameras couldn’t see the water.

Police say the woman had non-life-threatening injuries and they still haven’t found her 2012 Mercedes or the people who did this.