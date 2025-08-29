Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people injured following motorcycle crash in Pasadena

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a serious crash that happened Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a motorcycle crash near Ritchie Highway and Jumpers Hole Road.

Investigation revealed a Kia Telluride was leaving the Jumper Junction parking lot, trying to cross all lanes to turn onto Ritchie Highway, when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver's side.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man, was flown to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also taken to Shock Trauma and they're listed as stable.

Everyone in the Kia reported no injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the incident.

