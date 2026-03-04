Severna Park serial burglar sentenced to jail by 2 judges in 2 counties

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Last September we told you about one woman charged in a series of home break-ins throughout Maryland.

Shannon Gough was labeled a serial burglar, targeting homes in towns like Catonsville in Baltimore County, Ellicott City in Howard County, Severna Park in Anne Arundel County, and Chester in Queen Anne's County.

A pair of judges in two counties have already handed down her punishment.

In Anne Arundel County Gough was sentenced to a decade behind bars, with an additional five-years being imposed in Howard County.

Gough still has open criminal cases in Baltimore and Queen Anne's Counties.

Investigators ultimately tied Gough to the burglaries thanks to tips from ex-co-workers who recognized her in police issued bulletins.

RELATED: Police arrest woman wanted for series of burglaries in Anne Arundel, Howard Counties

One informant told detectives that Gough was previously fired from her job for stealing medication.

Home surveillance footage also played an important role in identifying Gough.

First, the same Honda Civic was observed at or near the scene of each burglary.

Second, in all scenarios, Gough's piercings, tattoos, and clothing stood out to police.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office Shannon Gough

In total, it's believed Gough stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics and jewelry.