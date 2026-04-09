Two displaced after house fire in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway in Millersville following a house fire Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Nichols Court.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 5:14 p.m. and found heavy flames showing from the roof and garage.

Fire officials say the flames were brought under control within an hour.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and is assisting two adults and one dog.

While the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, fire officials say it is believed to be accidental in nature.