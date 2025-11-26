Toys 'R' Us officially opened at Arundel Mills on Wednesday

HANOVER, Md. — Iconic retailer Toys "R" Us has officially reopened in Maryland, just two days before Black Friday.

Recently the chain's Parent company, WHP Global, in partnership with Go! Retail Group revealed a list of several new flagship stores opening nationwide.

Among the chosen locations is Arundel Mills in Hanover.

MORE: Toys 'R' Us appears to be returning to Maryland just in time for Christmas!

The new store first opened Wednesday morning, and is located across from TJ Maxx.

After a long hiatus, Toys “R” Us marked its return to the U.S. in 2021 with a large multi-story location inside American Dream in New Jersey, followed by Mall of America, in Minnesota.

In 2022, the company launched pop-up shops within Macy's stores around the country.

They've since opened in various Premium Outlets across various states, and plan to open another store inside Dallas Ft. Worth Airport.

Besides Arundel Mills, Toys "R" Us is opening new stores in California, Colorado, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Toys “R” Us had previously closed all its stores in 2018 after an unsuccessful attempt to pull itself out of bankruptcy.

