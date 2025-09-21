Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Toys "R" Us appears to be returning to Maryland just in time for Christmas!

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo a girl hugs the Toys R Us mascot, Geoffrey, at the new store at a mall in Paramus, N.J The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain have now closed. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
HANOVER, Md. — Iconic retailer Toys "R" Us is returning to Maryland just in time for Christmas!

Recently their Parent company, WHP Global, in partnership with Go! Retail Group revealed a list of several new flagship stores that would soon be opening nationwide.

Among the chosen locations is Arundel Mills in Hanover.

While no exact opening date has been announced, the store appears to currently be hiring.

After a long hiatus, Toys “R” Us marked its return to the U.S. in 2021 with a large multi-story location inside American Dream in New Jersey, followed by Mall of America, in Minnesota.

In 2022, the company launched pop-up shops within Macy's stores around the country.

They've since opened in various Premium Outlets across various states, and plan to open another store inside Dallas Ft. Worth Airport.

Besides Arundel Mills, Toys "R" Us is expected to open new stores in California, Colorado, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Toys “R” Us had previously closed all its stores in 2018 after an unsuccessful attempt to pull itself out of bankruptcy.

