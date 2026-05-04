The Lodge Pasadena closes down, Titan Hospitality Group cites overhead costs

PASADENA, Md. — After two years in business, The Lodge Pasadena is shuttering, the Titan Hospitality Group recently announced.

The announcement came Sunday morning via social media, with the restaurant management group stating the decision was "not taken lightly."

"The Lodge has been a place filled with great memories, meaningful connections, and dedicated team members who brought the space to life every day. We are incredibly grateful to our guests, our team, and the Pasadena community for the support, loyalty, and moments shared with us over time," the Titan Hospitality Group said.

The restaurant management group said the "volume of business did not support the immense overhead that it currently takes to operate a successful business in this difficult economic climate."

In fall 2024, the restaurant opened at the site of the former Greene Turtle in Pasadena, marking the second location of the business.

The group urges customers to visit the Annapolis location on Jennifer Road.

"To everyone who has dined with us, celebrated with us, and supported The Lodge Pasadena—thank you. You've been an important part of our story," the Titan Hospitality Group said.