Tentative agreement reached for Anne Arundel County bus drivers and aides, averting strike

School bus drivers and aides in Anne Arundel County reached a tentative agreement, averting a potential strike that could've impacted thousands of students.

UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO members employed by Annapolis Bus Company (ABC) and RE Wilson say the tentative agreement calls for substantial wage and benefit enhancements and establishes a path to affordable health insurance.

"From the start, our members have been clear: they want fair compensation and real access to affordable health care," said Ray Lee, Special Assistant to the Local 1994 President.

"This agreement is a step forward in valuing the essential work these drivers and aides perform every day. Their unity and determination made this possible."

Bus drivers and aides will meet on Thursday, September 25, to vote on ratifying the agreement.

In late August, the drivers and aides voted to authorize a strike after rejecting the company's "best and final" offer.

This gave the union the power to call a strike if negotiations failed to move forward.