Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

SUV crashes through Jessup Post Office prompting evacuation

Price of stamps to drop at the post office
Justin Sullivan
Price of stamps to drop at the post office
Posted
and last updated

JESSUP, Md. — A U.S. Post Office in Anne Arundel County was evacuated on Wednesday morning after being struck by an SUV.

It happened around 11:15am at the Jessup Road branch location.

The involved driver remained on scene with no reported injuries, according to police.

There is, however, some damage left in the front of the post office.

With that, fire crews safely evacuated the building while awaiting the arrival of a building inspector to conduct a safety assessment.

We've reached out to the post office to learn how long business operations could be impacted.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for the FREE Matter for Mallory Weekly Email

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR