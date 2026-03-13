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'Strong chemical smell' prompts ground stop at BWI Airport, FAA spokesperson says

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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — All traffic at Baltimore-Washington International Airport has been temporarily halted Friday due to a "strong chemical smell," an FAA spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

WMAR-2 News reached out to BWI for comment, who directed us to the FAA.

The spokesperson said the smell originated from the Potomac TRACON facility, affecting some air traffic controllers.

RELATED: FAA issues ground stops after 'strong chemical smell' affects Potomac air traffic controller facility

The ground stop was initiated at 4:51 p.m. and is expected to lift around 7 p.m., according to the FAA.

Departures from BWI are currently delayed an average of 45 minutes. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) are also impacted.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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