Still no arrests one year after a single mother and nurse from Glen Burnie was murdered

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — It's been a full year since a single mother and nurse from Glen Burnie was murdered.

Natasha Renee Harris, 30, was discovered shot in a parking lot on Snowcap Court.

Despite interviewing multiple witnesses and collecting several pieces of evidence from the crime scene, investigators have not been able to identify her killer.

Detectives do believe Harris was targeted.

Single mother gunned down in Glen Burnie Police seek witness to Glen Burnie murder

Now, on the one year anniversary of her death, Anne Arundel County Police are reaching out to the public for more potential leads.

Anyone with information can call 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.