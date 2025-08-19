Shooting at Glen Burnie memorial service leaves one wounded

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Gunfire at a Glen Burnie memorial service.

Shots rang out Monday around 7:45pm.

A memorial service was being held at a home on Brooks Terrace Road.

The homeowner recently died, prompting a large crowd to gather in their honor.

Anne Arundel County Police say a fight broke out leading to someone pulling a gun and firing.

One person was wounded. They're expected to survive.

The suspect remains on the loose.

There is no word on their possible identity.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-222-6135 or 410-222-4700.