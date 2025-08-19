Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Shooting at Glen Burnie memorial service leaves one wounded

Anne Arundel County Police .jpg
Jeff Hager
Anne Arundel County Police .jpg
Posted

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Gunfire at a Glen Burnie memorial service.

Shots rang out Monday around 7:45pm.

A memorial service was being held at a home on Brooks Terrace Road.

The homeowner recently died, prompting a large crowd to gather in their honor.

Anne Arundel County Police say a fight broke out leading to someone pulling a gun and firing.

One person was wounded. They're expected to survive.

The suspect remains on the loose.

There is no word on their possible identity.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-222-6135 or 410-222-4700.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR