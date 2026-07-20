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Recovery operation underway after boater goes missing in Anne Arundel County's Rock Creek

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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The search for a boater who went missing on Sunday has now shifted to a recovery operation, according to a spokesperson with the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The boater, a man whom authorities have not yet identified, was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, the man jumped from a pontoon boat to retrieve a hat that had fallen into the water.

The man did not resurface after jumping in and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Maryland Natural Resources Police were joined by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the Baltimore County Fire Department, Maryland State Police Trooper 6 helicopter, and the U.S. Coast Guard in the search efforts.

The spokesperson said officers resumed search efforts at 7 a.m. Monday, and will continue the operation indefinitely.

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