Raising Cane's opening seventh Maryland restaurant in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Raising Cane's meets Ritchie Highway!

The popular chicken finger chain's newest Maryland restaurant opens August 19.

It's situated next to The Centre at Glen Burnie shopping mall, just four miles from BWI.

"Fans have been asking for a Restaurant in Glen Burnie and we’re excited to officially open our doors and serve our Craveable Chicken Finger Meals,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “We received a warm welcome from Maryland when we opened our first Restaurant in the state in 2023 and have since continued our growth in the Baltimore area and beyond."

A drawing will award 20 customers free food for a year.

If you're lucky enough to be the first in-line, you'll receive a cool gift basket.

Ribbon cutting's at 9am, with doors officially opening at 10am.

With Glen Burnie in the mix, the fast-food franchise now has seven locations in the state. An eighth is expected soon in Bel Air.