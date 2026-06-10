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Police swarm Arundel Mills area following armed road rage encounter

Police swarm Arundel Mills area following armed road rage encounter
Police swarm Arundel Mills area following armed road rage encounter
Arundel Mills Road Rage
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HANOVER, Md. — Police were seen swarming the Arundel Mills area on Wednesday morning.

Crime scene tape cordoned off a shopping center at 7698 Dorchester Boulevard.

Maryland State Police tell us this is a possible case of road rage involving a gun, stemming from an incident around Baltimore Washington Parkway (MD-295) and Annapolis Road (MD-175).

Officials confirmed there are no fatalities tied to the altercation, however northbound traffic on MD-295 at MD-175 remains shut down.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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