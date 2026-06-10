Police swarm Arundel Mills area following armed road rage encounter

HANOVER, Md. — Police were seen swarming the Arundel Mills area on Wednesday morning.

Crime scene tape cordoned off a shopping center at 7698 Dorchester Boulevard.

Maryland State Police tell us this is a possible case of road rage involving a gun, stemming from an incident around Baltimore Washington Parkway (MD-295) and Annapolis Road (MD-175).

Officials confirmed there are no fatalities tied to the altercation, however northbound traffic on MD-295 at MD-175 remains shut down.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

