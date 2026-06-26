ODENTON, Md. — Surveillance video shows the apparent rage unfold in front of the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church along Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton, as the suspect rips down messages of acceptance, and it appears a single attack on the church’s message didn’t suffice.

“Over the course of a week’s period between June 10 and June 18, we had two acts of vandalism, which are being considered hate bias incidents,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police investigating hate bias incidents in Odenton Police investigating hate bias incidents in Odenton

Congregants of the church who have weathered through similar incidents in the past have already secured new signs to replace them.

“Our banners are a faith statement and when someone takes them down, we do replace them, because it is our belief that this is what we’re called to do,” said Christian Education Elder Amy Tardiff, “and people in the community know that this is a place where they can come and they’re loved, they’re supported and they are affirmed.”

On its face, this may just seem like a property crime with a total loss in value of a few hundred dollars, but of course, it represents a much greater loss---an entire congregation’s sense of security.

“People want to feel safe when they’re in a place of worship,” said Limansky, “These types of acts, even though it’s outside, still it’s affecting your place of worship, and it gives you a feeling definitely of discomfort and unease when these types of things happen.”

Police have isolated an image of the suspect’s face from the video, and they’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspect can call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-8760.