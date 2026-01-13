Police determine 'suspicious man' who approached students outside Crofton Elementary posed no threat

CROFTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police say there is no ongoing threat to students following a Monday morning incident outside Crofton Elementary School.

A group of students initially reported being approached by a "suspicious" man who asked them to get into his car.

The students refused and ran away, later alerting school administrators.

Detectives eventually identified the man as a grandparent searching for his grandchild, who he mistakenly thought was one of the students.

"Through their investigation, it was determined that the incident was a misunderstanding. The male subject is the grandparent of an Anne Arundel County Public Schools student, and he was in the area looking for his grandchild," police said in a Tuesday release. "The Anne Arundel County Police Department is thankful for the vigilance of the students and school staff, and the prompt reporting that allowed for a quick resolution."

