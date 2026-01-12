Students report stranger tried to pick them up from bus stop in Crofton

CROFTON, Md. — Three middle school students were waiting for their school bus Monday morning, when a man in a car pulled up to the stop and asked them to get inside, according to police.

The students wouldn't get in, at which point the man got out of his car and told them he was taking them to school.

The kids ran away from the stranger and were able to get to school safely, where they reported the incident.

Police are reminding people of some precautions one can take for safety.

From Anne Arundel County Police:



Have your children walk in a group or with another person.

Stress to your children to be aware of their surroundings.

Urge your children not to take items of any kind from anyone they do not know.

Develop a plan to help your children take appropriate action if a stranger approaches.

Have your children report anything unusual or upsetting to them to a responsible adult (parent, guardian, school staff member, police officer, etc.) immediately.

Police officers will also be at Crofton Middle School during drop-off and pick-up times out of an abundance of caution.