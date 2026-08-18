Phase 1 of stabilization process completed at Empire Towers; Phase 2 could take up to 6 weeks

GLEN BURINE, Md. — Phase 1 of the emergency stabilization process at Empire Towers has been completed, but it will be weeks before tenants can access their personal items and property.

According to an email sent to tenants, Phase 2 of the process will last six weeks, until approximately the end of September.

That timeline, however, could change depending on field conditions and "external factors beyond the building's control."

Empire Towers was deemed unsafe over a month ago after Anne Arundel County Fire personnel found that the 10-story office building had been compromised following an unpermitted construction project conducted inside the parking garage.

Since then, Empire Towers has been a restricted area, with affected individuals offered $3,000 toward alternative transportation with no conditions attached.

As for the stabilization process, Phase 1 involved placing 1,500 vertical support posts inside the garage to support the concrete slabs.

Officials say Phase 2 will consist of installing horizontal braces.

Until Phase 2 is completed, the building remains unsafe for entry by anyone not involved in the stabilization process.

Once the work is finished, however, Empire Towers will work with tenants to arrange entry into the building so they can retrieve their personal items and property. Those plans will be released at a later date.

"With respect to vehicles inside the garage, we are fully aware that this is an area of great concern for all individuals who have been affected by the closure of the parking garage," Empire Towers said. "Please know that building ownership has been working tirelessly with stabilization contractors and other stakeholders to formulate a plan for the vehicles in the garage now that Phase 1 of emergency stabilization is complete and Phase 2 is underway. We expect to have an update on next steps for the vehicle issue within the next two weeks."