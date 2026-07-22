Owner of O'Leary's Seafood Restaurant announces plan to shutter after serving Annapolis for over 40 years

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After serving the residents of Annapolis for over 40 years, the owner of O'Leary's Seafood Restaurant has announced plans to close.

Wil Peterson, the owner, says the closure stems from the business losing its lease, adding that this was not his decision and not the "ending he ever imagined or hoped for."

"For more than four decades, this restaurant has been more than a place to eat; it has been a gathering place, a home for memories, and a part of my life that I will always carry with me," Peterson said in a statement on Facebook.

Peterson went on to thank every customer over the years who walked through O'Leary's doors for their support, whether it was to share a meal, celebrate a milestone, or make the establishment part of their routine.

In light of the impending closure, Peterson added that he will hold a Staff Appreciation Night, with proceeds going directly to the staff.

"They have given so much of themselves to O'Leary's Seafood, and I want to honor their hard work, dedication, and the heart they have poured into this place over the years," Peterson said.

The final day of service will be August 2.