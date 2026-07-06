Overnight lane closures expected as Anne Arundel County bridge work begins

Drivers along I-97 and other major routes in Anne Arundel County could encounter overnight lane closures starting Tuesday as crews begin a months-long bridge maintenance project.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is cleaning and repainting seven bridges across the county. Work is expected to continue through late December.

Crews will install barriers and scaffolding during overnight hours, generally between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., with brief lane closures expected while the setup work takes place.

The bridges included in the project are:



Hawkins Road over I-97 in Annapolis

Millersville Road over I-97 in Millersville

Brightview Drive (MD 3D) over I-97 in Millersville

Stewart Avenue over I-97 in Glen Burnie

Pepper Road over MD 32 near Fort Meade

Wright Road (MD 176B) over MD 295 in Hanover

MD 103 over a branch of Deep Run in Hanover

Drivers, particularly truck operators, should watch for reduced clearance beneath some bridges once scaffolding is installed.

The $1.9 million project will also include automated speed enforcement in work zones. State transportation officials are urging drivers to stay alert and slow down when traveling through construction areas.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.