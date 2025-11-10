ODENTON, Md. — On Monday, Maryland officials discussed plans for a significant transit-oriented development project near the Odenton MARC station which would turn a 10-acre parking lot into more than 500 housing units, retail space and a parking garage.

WATCH: Over 500 new housing units, retail space planned near Odenton MARC station Over 500 new housing units, retail space planned near Odenton MARC station

Leaders said the plans include 585 multifamily units, including 130 affordable units, as well as 30,000 square feet of retails space and 180,000 square feet of public amenity space.

Homes for America, which is based in Anne Arundel County, and Questar Properties would work together developing the project.

"We are so pleased to partner with MDOT and continue our multi-decades partnership with the Maryland Department of Housing and community development to bring high-density, residential and commercial development to the Odenton community," Dana Johnson said. Johnson serves as president and CEO of Homes for America.

"Through transit-oriented development, we are working to transform areas around transit stations into dense, vibrant, connected communities," said Samantha Biddle, acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Odenton MARC station serves as the state's third-busiest commuter rail stop, Biddle said.

WMAR / MDOT

The project aligns with Maryland's larger 2024 MARC Penn Line Strategy, which aims to facilitate development near commuter rail stations statewide.

"We are losing our young people to our competitor states. And they are leaving citing high housing costs. The cost of living is outpacing incomes, and building housing near transit is one of the ways we can push back against that," noted Scott Gottbreht, assistant secretary of policy for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

The project carries a preliminary estimated price tag of about $200 million, a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News. Anne Arundel County will contribute $56 million specifically for the parking garage portion of the project.

Officials say the development would generate $270 million in tax revenue for the state and Anne Arundel County over 30 years.

Construction is expected to begin next year.