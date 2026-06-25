New splash pad opens in Glen Burnie

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County officially opened a new splash pad today in Glen Burnie, just in time for the summer heat.

The new amenity is located at the North Arundel Aquatic Center, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The $3.5 million project was years in the making, first requested by the community back in 2013.

Officials say the splash pad represents a significant investment in the health and happiness of the community for years to come.

"I'm so grateful to see a project lift off the pages of a spreadsheet and become a reality right up here in the north part of the county where I definitely have been a huge advocate to make sure that the communities up in these parts, upcounty as I call it, are seeing the same cool spaces as we have in other parts of the county," Allison Pickard, Anne Arundel County councilwoman said.

The splash pad is now open to the public.