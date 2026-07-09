Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

New red light camera going live in Anne Arundel County

Red light camera
Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)<br/><br/>
Red light camera
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County announced another red light camera will be activated in the area.

The camera will go live on July 16, at Route 2 Ritchie Highway and Ordnance Road.

Red light cameras operate 24 hours a day, seven days week, to ensure traffic enforcement officials say.

There will be a 30-day warning period before citations are issued.

Citations will be issued for cars violating the red traffic control signal. The fine is $75.00.

Citations will be mailed to the registered owner and include photos of the violation, date, time and location.

WMAR 480x360 Dish Direct TV.jpg

About WMAR

Lost WMAR on DirecTV?  Here's how to keep watching

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR