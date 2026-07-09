New red light camera going live in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County announced another red light camera will be activated in the area.

The camera will go live on July 16, at Route 2 Ritchie Highway and Ordnance Road.

Red light cameras operate 24 hours a day, seven days week, to ensure traffic enforcement officials say.

There will be a 30-day warning period before citations are issued.

Citations will be issued for cars violating the red traffic control signal. The fine is $75.00.

Citations will be mailed to the registered owner and include photos of the violation, date, time and location.