Nearly 800 Annapolis residents remain without power following late night storms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The city of Annapolis assessed the damage from Friday's storms as they begin recovery efforts.

Two families have been displaced after trees fell onto homes. Officials say no injuries have been reported.

BGE reports that as of noon, there are nearly 800 residents that remain without power.

The neighborhoods most severely impacted are West Annapolis and Admiral Heights.

DPW crews have completed a 12-hour overnight shift and will continue cleanup work in collaboration with BGE.

Residents are asked to move downed branches to the roadway to be picked up by DPW crews where it is safe to do so.

The Annapolis Call Center is open at 410-260-2211 to answer non-emergency phone calls related to storm recovery.