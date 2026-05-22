ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The rain didn't stop the Blue Angels from honoring the Naval Academy's Class of 2026.

A total of 1,059 new graduates earned their degrees and commissions Friday morning at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

While almost all graduates are entering the Navy or Marine Corps, there are some exceptions.

Naval Academy graduates 1,059 new officers despite rainy weather Naval Academy graduates 1,059 new officers despite rainy weather

Two are joining the Space Force, and one is entering the Air Force.

There are also 12 international graduates from countries including Ghana, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.