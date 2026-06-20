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Multiple people injured following shooting in Hanover, including two juveniles

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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after six people were injured following a shooting in Hanover early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Charwood Road for a reported disturbance and found multiple people had been shot

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the morning, detectives were notified that there were walk-in victims at three additional hospitals.

Police say there were five additional victims, two of whom were juveniles, who were admitted to hospitals all with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

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