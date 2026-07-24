Motorcyclist dies in Glen Burnie crash with a bus

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Glen Burnie.

Around noon, officers responded to a car crash involving a motorcycle on Ritchie Highway at Holsum Way.

Police say a Ford E450 bus was turning onto Holsum Way from southbound Ritchie Highway at a green light.

A motorcycle was speeding and struck the side of the bus which had no passengers onboard.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The bus driver, a 39-year-old woman, was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.